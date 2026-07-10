Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,382 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 7.1% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27.1% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,354 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,878 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $285.06 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $268.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $285.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $326.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.78.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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