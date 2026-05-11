Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 21,228 shares during the period. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $264.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $274.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $279.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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