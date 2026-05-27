Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,578 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $271.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $276.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business's 50-day moving average is $254.81 and its 200-day moving average is $244.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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