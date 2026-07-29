Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,710 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 532,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $123,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,658,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,779,907,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Union Pacific by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,980,904 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,540,105,000 after buying an additional 2,267,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $353,658,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $339.00 price target (up from $289.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $304.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $320.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern submitted additional customer protections to the Surface Transportation Board (STB), including expanded gateway pricing and temporary access to competing rail service if performance deteriorates. The commitments are intended to address shipper concerns and improve the merger’s chances of regulatory approval. Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern add new customer protections as STB merger review advances

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern submitted additional customer protections to the Surface Transportation Board (STB), including expanded gateway pricing and temporary access to competing rail service if performance deteriorates. The commitments are intended to address shipper concerns and improve the merger’s chances of regulatory approval. Positive Sentiment: Canadian National reportedly will not oppose the transaction under the revised arrangement, which would give CN access to certain shipper facilities facing fewer Class I railroad options. Reduced opposition may help the regulatory review advance. Canadian National won’t fight UP-NS merger under new deal

Canadian National reportedly will not oppose the transaction under the revised arrangement, which would give CN access to certain shipper facilities facing fewer Class I railroad options. Reduced opposition may help the regulatory review advance. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its Union Pacific price target to $344 from $311 and maintained an “outperform” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Baird raises Union Pacific price target

Robert W. Baird raised its Union Pacific price target to $344 from $311 and maintained an “outperform” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity and recent analyst commentary point to continued investor interest in Union Pacific’s service-led growth strategy, margin improvement potential and standalone earnings prospects.

Unusual options activity and recent analyst commentary point to continued investor interest in Union Pacific’s service-led growth strategy, margin improvement potential and standalone earnings prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Union Pacific’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $6.86 billion. Revenue increased 11.5% year over year, providing fundamental support for the stock, although valuation remains elevated at roughly 24 times earnings.

Union Pacific’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $6.86 billion. Revenue increased 11.5% year over year, providing fundamental support for the stock, although valuation remains elevated at roughly 24 times earnings. Negative Sentiment: The merger remains subject to STB approval, and the new customer guarantees could increase execution obligations and limit some of the anticipated financial benefits. Investors are also comparing UNP’s operating growth with Norfolk Southern’s more event-driven merger valuation, contributing to near-term uncertainty. Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern file supplemental information to STB on merger

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $294.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.46. The stock has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $315.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 28.85%.The company's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.70%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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