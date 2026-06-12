UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 48,956 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,520 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 48,956 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $29,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canopy Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Intel by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 881,085 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,512,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,230,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel (INTC) to Buy from Underperform and raised its price target to $135 from $96, citing stronger confidence in Intel’s CPU growth opportunity and its external foundry business. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded to Buy from Underperform and raised its price target to $135 from $96, citing stronger confidence in Intel’s CPU growth opportunity and its external foundry business. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said Intel could benefit from a larger-than-expected server CPU market and growing demand tied to agentic AI, supporting the view that its foundry and data center recovery could drive further upside. Article Title

Analysts said Intel could benefit from a larger-than-expected server CPU market and growing demand tied to agentic AI, supporting the view that its foundry and data center recovery could drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also helped by articles framing Intel’s AI foundry push as becoming more real, with new customer traction and national-security relevance adding to the long-term growth story. Article Title

Investor sentiment was also helped by articles framing Intel’s AI foundry push as becoming more real, with new customer traction and national-security relevance adding to the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Nvidia hired former Intel government-affairs chief Bruce Andrews to lead Washington strategy, which highlights Intel’s influence in U.S. chip-policy circles but does not directly change Intel’s fundamentals. Article Title

Separately, Nvidia hired former Intel government-affairs chief Bruce Andrews to lead Washington strategy, which highlights Intel’s influence in U.S. chip-policy circles but does not directly change Intel’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted a recent insider sale at Intel, which can create a small overhang even as the stock has rallied sharply. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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