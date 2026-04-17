United Advisor Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of Oracle by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.71.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $178.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $151.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.78. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $121.24 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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