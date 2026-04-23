United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,201 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $155.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $193.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates's previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

See Also

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