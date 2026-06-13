United Capital Management of KS Inc. Takes Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup raised Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Intel to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. BofA raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 6.5%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $626.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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