United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,631,133 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 988,442 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.43% of United Parcel Service worth $357,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. United Parcel Service's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target on UPS to $133 from $130 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling upside confidence ahead of earnings.

Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target on UPS to $133 from $130 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling upside confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect UPS to have a chance to beat upcoming quarterly earnings expectations, supported by the right mix of improving per-package revenue and cost cuts.

Analysts expect UPS to have a chance to beat upcoming quarterly earnings expectations, supported by the right mix of improving per-package revenue and cost cuts. Positive Sentiment: Investor focus is centered on updated guidance, and any stronger-than-expected outlook could further support the shares after recent weakness.

Investor focus is centered on updated guidance, and any stronger-than-expected outlook could further support the shares after recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes UPS has been moving alongside broader transportation-sector earnings expectations, with traders watching for confirmation in the Q2 report. United Parcel Service Inc. Cl B stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Market commentary notes UPS has been moving alongside broader transportation-sector earnings expectations, with traders watching for confirmation in the Q2 report. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also point to lower shipping volumes and pricing pressure from fuel surcharges and competition, including Amazon’s expanding delivery network, which could weigh on margins. Fuel surcharges wallop FedEx, UPS shippers as Amazon looms

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.

While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here