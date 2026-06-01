United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,126 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $43,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $106.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.United Parcel Service's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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