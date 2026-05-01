United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,682 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 24,755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $41,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,794,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063,250 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,594,713,000 after buying an additional 288,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $667,109,000 after buying an additional 761,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,724,265 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $561,678,000 after buying an additional 993,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,072,282 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $423,746,000 after buying an additional 486,384 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $108.93 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's fifty day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.66.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $112.08.

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About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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