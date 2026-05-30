United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 48,725 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 1,624.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,725 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.6% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 73,404 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,983,838 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $198,285,000 after acquiring an additional 716,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 413.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 389,301 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 313,472 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 119,587 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 88.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 30,058 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $88.00.

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Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of BAH opened at $79.17 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $120.04. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Further Reading

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