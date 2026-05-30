United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 8,600 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 187.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,445,712,000 after buying an additional 801,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock worth $9,642,740,000 after buying an additional 664,595 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 917,241 shares of the company's stock worth $179,990,000 after buying an additional 493,872 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $89,254,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $86,306,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HWM. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $258.61 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $280.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.31 and a 200-day moving average of $230.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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