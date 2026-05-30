United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires New Position in onsemi $ON

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $7,770,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in onsemi by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in onsemi by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in onsemi by 4.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in onsemi by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in onsemi by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage has stayed constructive, with Mizuho raising its price target on onsemi to $150 and maintaining an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Recent analyst coverage has stayed constructive, with Mizuho raising its price target on onsemi to $150 and maintaining an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted onsemi as a potential beneficiary of the AI and power-management semiconductor cycle, with commentary pointing to improving gross margins and stronger utilization from its Fab Right strategy.

Several recent articles highlighted onsemi as a potential beneficiary of the AI and power-management semiconductor cycle, with commentary pointing to improving gross margins and stronger utilization from its Fab Right strategy. Positive Sentiment: A new leveraged ETF launch tied to onsemi also signals rising trading interest and broader speculation around the name.

A new leveraged ETF launch tied to onsemi also signals rising trading interest and broader speculation around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Onsemi’s latest earnings were solid, with revenue and EPS both slightly ahead of expectations and Q2 guidance calling for continued growth, but the report is not fresh enough to be the day’s main stock-moving event.

Onsemi’s latest earnings were solid, with revenue and EPS both slightly ahead of expectations and Q2 guidance calling for continued growth, but the report is not fresh enough to be the day’s main stock-moving event. Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest update showed essentially no meaningful short interest, so the move does not appear to be driven by a squeeze or bearish positioning change.

A short-interest update showed essentially no meaningful short interest, so the move does not appear to be driven by a squeeze or bearish positioning change. Neutral Sentiment: Recent stock commentary from third-party outlets has been largely thematic, focusing on AI semiconductor demand rather than a new fundamental development at onsemi.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial raised shares of onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,708. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi Price Performance

onsemi stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. onsemi has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $129.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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