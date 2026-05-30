United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires Shares of 6,680 Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $451.65 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $408.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.44 and a 12 month high of $463.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 134 shares in the company, valued at $60,563.98. The trade was a 96.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total value of $1,133,039.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,353,591.76. This represents a 15.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,713 shares of company stock worth $5,066,717. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Rockwell Automation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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