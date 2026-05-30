United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys Shares of 19,493 Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company's stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

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Charter Communications Stock Down 2.2%

CHTR stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.60 and a 200 day moving average of $203.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.63 and a 52 week high of $422.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Mauricio Ramos acquired 9,929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,293.97. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,217.37. The trade was a 105.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Rutledge sold 18,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,674,308.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $583,057.92. The trade was a 82.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,125 shares of company stock worth $3,167,116. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $328.00 to $302.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $290.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Further Reading

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