United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys Shares of 547 NVR, Inc. $NVR

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 547 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 11 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6,699.50 per share, with a total value of $73,694.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,487.50. This trade represents a 78.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $5,664.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8,096.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7,649.33.

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NVR Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,102.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6,362.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,048.61. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,501.01 and a 1 year high of $8,618.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $94.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 375.15 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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