United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company's stock worth $716,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266,354 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,512,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,838 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 126.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,584,162 shares of the company's stock worth $664,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $367,467,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported updated Phase 1/1b data showing RYBREVANT plus LAZCLUZE delivered prolonged clinical benefit in atypical EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, with median overall survival nearing 3.5 years. This strengthens the case for the company’s lung cancer pipeline. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported updated Phase 1/1b data showing delivered prolonged clinical benefit in atypical EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, with median overall survival nearing 3.5 years. This strengthens the case for the company’s lung cancer pipeline. Positive Sentiment: New Phase 3 MajesTEC-9 data showed TECVAYLI improved progression-free and overall survival versus standard of care in relapsed multiple myeloma, reinforcing Johnson & Johnson’s momentum in blood-cancer treatments and expanding confidence in the drug’s earlier-line use. Article Title

New Phase 3 MajesTEC-9 data showed improved progression-free and overall survival versus standard of care in relapsed multiple myeloma, reinforcing Johnson & Johnson’s momentum in blood-cancer treatments and expanding confidence in the drug’s earlier-line use. Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved a label expansion for TREMFYA in psoriatic arthritis, adding evidence that it can help stop structural joint damage. That makes TREMFYA more differentiated in a large immunology market and may support future sales growth. Article Title

The FDA approved a label expansion for in psoriatic arthritis, adding evidence that it can help stop structural joint damage. That makes TREMFYA more differentiated in a large immunology market and may support future sales growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst and market commentary pieces noted that JNJ has outperformed the Dow and that Wall Street sentiment remains moderately optimistic, but these were mostly retrospective and did not add new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several analyst and market commentary pieces noted that and that Wall Street sentiment remains moderately optimistic, but these were mostly retrospective and did not add new fundamental catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson also announced it will host its second-quarter earnings conference call on July 15, which is routine corporate communication rather than a price-moving event on its own. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson also announced it will host its on July 15, which is routine corporate communication rather than a price-moving event on its own. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary highlighted that J&J still faces exposure from patent-loss pressure on older products, even though oncology growth and MedTech demand are helping offset it. This remains an overhang on the stock’s longer-term earnings mix. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.4%

JNJ stock opened at $225.16 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $149.04 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The business's 50-day moving average is $233.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $542.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

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Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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