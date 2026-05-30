United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund trimmed its stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,198 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,293 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 55.7% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,284,000 after buying an additional 1,648,497 shares in the last quarter. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at $188,496,000. Finally, Rovida Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,193,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,193,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $182.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Up 2.1%

NBIS opened at $231.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The company's 50-day moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average is $117.49. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $233.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The firm's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.55, for a total value of $978,975.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 37,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,193,368.10. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. This represents a 46.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 666,935 shares of company stock worth $123,541,848.

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Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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