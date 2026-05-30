United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Invests $5.65 Million in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,500 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $5,647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. United Airlines's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.71.

View Our Latest Report on United Airlines

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $4,848,263. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

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