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United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases 9,200 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
Avery Dennison logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • United Super Pty Ltd boosted its Avery Dennison stake by 184% in the fourth quarter, buying 9,200 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 14,200 shares worth about $2.58 million.
  • Avery Dennison recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.47 and revenue of $2.30 billion, both topping analyst estimates; the company also issued Q2 2026 guidance of $2.43 to $2.53 EPS.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share from $0.94, and the stock currently offers an annualized dividend of $4.00 per share, or a 2.5% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Avery Dennison.

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 184.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:AVY opened at $159.25 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $152.68 and a one year high of $199.54. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is 42.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 13,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $2,229,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 198,147 shares in the company, valued at $33,982,210.50. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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