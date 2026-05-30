United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS and Susquehanna sharply raised their price targets on Micron, reinforcing the view that AI memory demand could support much more upside. Analyst price target update

UBS and Susquehanna sharply raised their price targets on Micron, reinforcing the view that AI memory demand could support much more upside. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Micron crossing a $1 trillion market cap is fueling momentum buying and signaling that investors now view MU as a core AI beneficiary rather than a traditional cyclical chip stock. Micron valuation check article

Commentary around Micron crossing a $1 trillion market cap is fueling momentum buying and signaling that investors now view MU as a core AI beneficiary rather than a traditional cyclical chip stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlight strong quarterly revenue growth, expanding cloud-memory demand, and record gross margins, which support the case for continued earnings strength. AI memory boom article

Multiple reports highlight strong quarterly revenue growth, expanding cloud-memory demand, and record gross margins, which support the case for continued earnings strength. Neutral Sentiment: Fund filings showed mixed institutional activity, with some large hedge funds adding to MU while others trimmed positions, suggesting broad interest but not unanimous conviction. Hedge fund activity article

Fund filings showed mixed institutional activity, with some large hedge funds adding to MU while others trimmed positions, suggesting broad interest but not unanimous conviction. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators warned that Micron’s valuation may be getting stretched, and bearish pieces raised concerns about competition, cannibalization, and a potential depreciation “cliff” if AI spending slows. Bearish downgrade article

Some analysts and commentators warned that Micron’s valuation may be getting stretched, and bearish pieces raised concerns about competition, cannibalization, and a potential depreciation “cliff” if AI spending slows. Negative Sentiment: Samsung’s new AI memory chip and ongoing rivalry with SK Hynix underscore that competition in high-margin AI memory remains intense. Samsung rivalry article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $595.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $970.47 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $981.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $557.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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