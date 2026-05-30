United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes $7.02 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 101,207 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $7,024,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Delta Air Lines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target on Delta Air Lines from $84 to $92 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside in the shares. TD Cowen price target update

TD Cowen raised its price target on Delta Air Lines from $84 to $92 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Airline stocks are benefiting from strong travel demand and a more favorable fuel-cost backdrop as oil prices have eased from recent highs, which can help Delta’s margins. Air travel demand and airfare article

Airline stocks are benefiting from strong travel demand and a more favorable fuel-cost backdrop as oil prices have eased from recent highs, which can help Delta’s margins. Positive Sentiment: Recent market coverage highlighted that Delta shares have been supported by analyst upgrades and higher price targets, reflecting improving confidence in the company’s earnings outlook. Delta stock is up article

Recent market coverage highlighted that Delta shares have been supported by analyst upgrades and higher price targets, reflecting improving confidence in the company’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Delta’s CEO defended the carrier’s choice of Amazon’s in-flight Wi-Fi service over SpaceX Starlink, a strategic decision that may matter competitively but is not an immediate financial catalyst. Delta Wi-Fi strategy article

Delta’s CEO defended the carrier’s choice of Amazon’s in-flight Wi-Fi service over SpaceX Starlink, a strategic decision that may matter competitively but is not an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Two recent insider sales by Delta executives, including EVP Allison Ausband and EVP Alain Bellemare, may modestly pressure sentiment even though insider selling is not always a fundamental red flag. Ausband SEC filing Bellemare SEC filing

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.0%

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $83.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.22.

Get Our Latest Report on DAL

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $2,036,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,836. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $737,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 138,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,552,904. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report).

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