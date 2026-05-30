United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,083,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned 0.06% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,800 shares of the company's stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 53,085 shares of the company's stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,242 shares of the company's stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,944,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,422 shares of the company's stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $151.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Builders FirstSource's revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $102.00 to $81.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, February 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 50,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.73 per share, with a total value of $4,386,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,727,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,526,466.43. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report).

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