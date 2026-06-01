United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,893 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $23,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,617,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $157,390,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 863.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 152,727 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $43,886,000 after purchasing an additional 136,883 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,055,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $556.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $566.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.27. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $272.12 and a 1-year high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Therapeutics is still drawing support from bullish analyst coverage, including recent higher price targets and buy/overweight ratings, which suggests Wall Street remains constructive on the long-term outlook.

United Therapeutics is still drawing support from bullish analyst coverage, including recent higher price targets and buy/overweight ratings, which suggests Wall Street remains constructive on the long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to highlight clinical and business-development catalysts, including its PHINDER screening study, xenokidney/EXTEND trial progress, and a planned presentation at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, all of which help keep the growth story visible to investors. Article Title Article Title

The company continues to highlight clinical and business-development catalysts, including its PHINDER screening study, xenokidney/EXTEND trial progress, and a planned presentation at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, all of which help keep the growth story visible to investors. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article referenced United Therapeutics in a broader mid-cap stock discussion, but it did not appear to contain company-specific new information likely to move the stock.

A separate article referenced United Therapeutics in a broader mid-cap stock discussion, but it did not appear to contain company-specific new information likely to move the stock. Negative Sentiment: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares and CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares this week. Multiple insider sales can weigh on sentiment, especially when they come soon after a disappointing earnings report. Article Title Article Title

CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares and CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares this week. Multiple insider sales can weigh on sentiment, especially when they come soon after a disappointing earnings report. Negative Sentiment: The company’s most recent quarterly results missed estimates on both EPS and revenue, leaving investors with an ongoing fundamental overhang despite strong profitability metrics.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total value of $5,274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,956,712.48. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 601,473 shares of company stock valued at $337,090,644. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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