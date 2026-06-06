United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,135 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 25,724 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.26% of United Therapeutics worth $55,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,774 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $53,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $549.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $272.12 and a fifty-two week high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total transaction of $5,274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,712.48. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 624,043 shares of company stock worth $351,649,680. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $619.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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