UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Position Lowered by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 7,064 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $47,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 59.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $99,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,432 shares during the period. Oberndorf William E acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $12,276,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $399.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $380.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $404.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $338.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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