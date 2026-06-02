UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $399.50.

View Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $380.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company's 50-day moving average price is $338.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $404.15. The firm has a market cap of $345.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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