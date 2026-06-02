UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 61,027 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $222,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after buying an additional 995,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,516,107,000 after buying an additional 3,439,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,042,710,000 after buying an additional 1,747,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,376,167,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,503,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,009 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Erste Group Bank raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $399.50.

Read Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $380.03 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $404.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $345.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $440 from $395 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for UNH. Benzinga

Truist Financial raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $440 from $395 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside for UNH. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary remains constructive on UnitedHealth as a long-term cash-flow generator, with some notes calling it a strong buy-and-hold healthcare name. 24/7 Wall St.

Analyst and market commentary remains constructive on UnitedHealth as a long-term cash-flow generator, with some notes calling it a strong buy-and-hold healthcare name. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth said it will eliminate nearly two-thirds of pediatric prior authorizations by year-end, a move that could improve care access and reduce friction with providers. Yahoo Finance

UnitedHealth said it will eliminate nearly two-thirds of pediatric prior authorizations by year-end, a move that could improve care access and reduce friction with providers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent dividend-growth commentary compared UNH favorably with CVS, but framed the investment case more around growth than yield, so it is not a direct catalyst. The Motley Fool

Recent dividend-growth commentary compared UNH favorably with CVS, but framed the investment case more around growth than yield, so it is not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Massachusetts filed a lawsuit accusing UnitedHealth of inflating Medicaid patient risk scores to secure higher payments, adding legal, regulatory, and reputational risk for UNH. Yahoo Finance

Massachusetts filed a lawsuit accusing UnitedHealth of inflating Medicaid patient risk scores to secure higher payments, adding legal, regulatory, and reputational risk for UNH. Negative Sentiment: Another legal report said the Ninth Circuit may weigh allegations tied to UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage advertising practices, keeping litigation concerns in focus. GlobeNewswire

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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