UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Position Decreased by Bearing Point Capital LLC

Bearing Point Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 12,339 shares during the quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 218,460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $72,116,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,376,167,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealthcare said it will eliminate prior authorization requirements for nearly two-thirds of pediatric services by year-end. That could reduce administrative friction, improve patient/provider relations, and support customer satisfaction. Reuters article

UnitedHealthcare said it will eliminate prior authorization requirements for nearly two-thirds of pediatric services by year-end. That could reduce administrative friction, improve patient/provider relations, and support customer satisfaction. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on UNH to $492 from $444 and kept an Outperform rating, citing an EPS recovery outlook. Higher price targets from analysts can help reinforce investor confidence. Yahoo Finance article

Bernstein raised its price target on UNH to $492 from $444 and kept an Outperform rating, citing an EPS recovery outlook. Higher price targets from analysts can help reinforce investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway fully exited its UNH stake, which is drawing attention to valuation and regulatory risks. While not necessarily a fundamental change, the sale may weigh on sentiment around the stock. Yahoo Finance article

Berkshire Hathaway fully exited its UNH stake, which is drawing attention to valuation and regulatory risks. While not necessarily a fundamental change, the sale may weigh on sentiment around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Massachusetts filed a lawsuit against a UnitedHealth insurance unit, alleging more than $100 million in Medicaid fraud tied to inflated illness severity claims. The lawsuit adds legal and reputational risk for UNH. Investing.com article

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7%

UNH stock opened at $379.70 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $404.15. The company has a market cap of $344.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $336.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $444.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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