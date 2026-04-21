Unity Software Inc. $U Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Free Report) by 511.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,960 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 43,468 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 813,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,481 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 28.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,015 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,135.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 206,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company's stock.

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Unity Software Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:U opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $503.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $490.64 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 21.77%.Unity Software's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $47.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unity Software from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, COO Alexander Blum sold 10,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $183,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 550,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,955.62. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $191,144.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 383,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,937,091.07. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,684 shares of company stock worth $773,350. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unity Software

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity's technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company's core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

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