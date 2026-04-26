Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 20,380 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO - Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,518 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.05% of Brown & Brown worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,444 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,824.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,103 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 50,344 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus raised Brown & Brown to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $84.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $65.95 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.29 and a 52 week high of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.96.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc NYSE: BRO is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

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