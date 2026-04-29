Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 20,506 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Free Report) by 112.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,721 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Hamilton Lane worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,511 shares of the company's stock worth $142,946,000 after buying an additional 856,112 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,388,380 shares of the company's stock worth $187,140,000 after buying an additional 350,437 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,855,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,480,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 6,649.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 286,699 shares of the company's stock worth $38,507,000 after buying an additional 282,451 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $179.19. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.10.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $198.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.36 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 30.59%.Hamilton Lane's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hamilton Lane's payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research cut Hamilton Lane from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $159.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $230.00 to $171.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Read Our Latest Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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