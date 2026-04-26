Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 24,346 Shares of Impinj, Inc. $PI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,426 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.23% of Impinj worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,209 shares of the company's stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company's stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,833,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Impinj from $255.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "mixed" rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Impinj from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "in-line" rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Impinj

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $123.91 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day moving average is $149.31. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.94 and a fifty-two week high of $247.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -317.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The company had revenue of $92.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Impinj's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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