Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 41,827 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,154 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 41,827 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $84,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,146,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,115,954 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,287,408,000 after purchasing an additional 605,600 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,215,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $887,258,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15,459.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $791,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,957 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $851,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55,681 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.0%

HON stock opened at $219.97 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $233.86 and its 200 day moving average is $215.37. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.13 and a 1-year high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. Honeywell International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Honeywell International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quantinuum (majority‑owned by Honeywell) confidentially filed a draft S‑1 for a U.S. IPO, signaling Honeywell can unlock value from its quantum computing unit and potentially raise cash or create a high‑growth public asset. The move (traditional IPO vs. SPAC) also supports credibility for the business unit. Read More.

Quantinuum (majority‑owned by Honeywell) confidentially filed a draft S‑1 for a U.S. IPO, signaling Honeywell can unlock value from its quantum computing unit and potentially raise cash or create a high‑growth public asset. The move (traditional IPO vs. SPAC) also supports credibility for the business unit. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell won a technology deal with Nigeria’s Dangote to expand petrochemicals at the Dangote refinery — a meaningful commercial contract that adds revenue visibility in Chemicals/Process Solutions and underscores Honeywell’s global industrial positioning. Read More.

Honeywell won a technology deal with Nigeria’s Dangote to expand petrochemicals at the Dangote refinery — a meaningful commercial contract that adds revenue visibility in Chemicals/Process Solutions and underscores Honeywell’s global industrial positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish coverage and public endorsements (e.g., Jim Cramer highlighting Honeywell) can support sentiment and retail/institutional interest, helping momentum into earnings and the Quantinuum story. Read More.

Bullish coverage and public endorsements (e.g., Jim Cramer highlighting Honeywell) can support sentiment and retail/institutional interest, helping momentum into earnings and the Quantinuum story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis on spinoffs suggests newly public units often outperform parents over time, but benefits typically materialize after several months — relevant if Quantinuum is spun out, but timing and structure remain uncertain. Read More.

Analysis on spinoffs suggests newly public units often outperform parents over time, but benefits typically materialize after several months — relevant if Quantinuum is spun out, but timing and structure remain uncertain. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 earnings previews show mixed analyst estimates and warn of lower first‑quarter sales as operations are disrupted by the Iran conflict; this creates near‑term revenue and margin risk that could pressure the stock around the earnings release. Read More.

Q1 earnings previews show mixed analyst estimates and warn of lower first‑quarter sales as operations are disrupted by the Iran conflict; this creates near‑term revenue and margin risk that could pressure the stock around the earnings release. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Other previews (Seeking Alpha/MarketWatch/Yahoo) highlight mixed guidance and uneven segment outlooks — investors may focus on near‑term free cash flow and margin trends, which could temper enthusiasm from the Quantinuum announcement until results and management commentary arrive. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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