Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 42,698 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,267 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.27% of Extra Space Storage worth $74,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $141.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.56. Extra Space Storage Inc has a one year low of $125.71 and a one year high of $155.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.92 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 28.84%.Extra Space Storage's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extra Space Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXR

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,447,609.60. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

See Also

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