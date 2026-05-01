Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in Flywire Corporation $FLYW

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW - Free Report) by 296.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,202 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 128,722 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.14% of Flywire worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Flywire by 217.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 78.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Flywire by 220.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flywire from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flywire from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Flywire from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLYW

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26. Flywire Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company's fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $105.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $105.56. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.96 million. Flywire had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Corporation will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 9,009 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $117,567.45. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 532,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,154.10. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $274,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,300,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,277,000. This trade represents a 1.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flywire

Flywire Corp NASDAQ: FLYW is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire's technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

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