Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,714 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $46,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $266.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $312.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $330.00.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $333.69 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.82 and a 1 year high of $344.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company's fifty day moving average is $310.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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