Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397,847 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 84,431 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.11% of Amphenol worth $189,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 693.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $900,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362,533 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $374,125,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $287,947,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $152.12 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $137.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.94. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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