Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. $VTOL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL - Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,735 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.45% of Bristow Group worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTOL. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,592 shares of the company's stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 178.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the company's stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company's stock.

Bristow Group Stock Down 0.1%

VTOL stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.33 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristow Group Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristow Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Bristow Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 26,667 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $1,250,682.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,502.90. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Stavley sold 24,908 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $1,171,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,033,845.80. This trade represents a 22.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 61,104 shares of company stock worth $2,869,206 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristow Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Bristow Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JonesTrading initiated coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bristow Group

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow's operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world's most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

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