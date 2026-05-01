Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 141.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,799 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Euronet Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Euronet beat Q1 estimates — reported $1.58 EPS on $1.01B revenue, topping consensus on both top and bottom lines and showing double‑digit revenue growth year‑over‑year. This is the primary fundamental driver behind investor optimism. Yahoo Valuation Check

Euronet beat Q1 estimates — reported $1.58 EPS on $1.01B revenue, topping consensus on both top and bottom lines and showing double‑digit revenue growth year‑over‑year. This is the primary fundamental driver behind investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a $100M share repurchase during the quarter — a direct return of capital that supports the stock and offsets dilution concerns. GlobeNewswire Press Release

Company announced a $100M share repurchase during the quarter — a direct return of capital that supports the stock and offsets dilution concerns. Positive Sentiment: Operational/digital momentum highlighted: strong digital money‑transfer growth (digital revenue +42%, transactions +35%), stablecoin payout launch, 2,300 new merchant additions, migration of Bilt card portfolio to CoreCard, and new REN platform deals — these items support long‑term revenue diversification and margin improvement. GlobeNewswire Highlights

Operational/digital momentum highlighted: strong digital money‑transfer growth (digital revenue +42%, transactions +35%), stablecoin payout launch, 2,300 new merchant additions, migration of Bilt card portfolio to CoreCard, and new REN platform deals — these items support long‑term revenue diversification and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support: Needham raised its price target to $85 and kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and potentially drawing interest from value/upgrade‑driven buyers. Benzinga Coverage

Sell‑side support: Needham raised its price target to $85 and kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and potentially drawing interest from value/upgrade‑driven buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper diligence (slide deck, transcript, call highlights) — useful for investors wanting detail on margin drivers, REN adoption, and timing of product monetization. Slide Deck

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper diligence (slide deck, transcript, call highlights) — useful for investors wanting detail on margin drivers, REN adoption, and timing of product monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analyst and media recaps (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, MarketBeat) reiterate the beat and highlight metrics to watch (digital take‑rates, REN contract cadence). These summaries help set expectations but add no new data. Zacks Analysis

Multiple analyst and media recaps (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, TipRanks, MarketBeat) reiterate the beat and highlight metrics to watch (digital take‑rates, REN contract cadence). These summaries help set expectations but add no new data. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $10.57–$11.05 is close to but slightly below consensus midpoint (consensus ~10.62). That modest shortfall vs. consensus, combined with elevated expectations after the beat, likely prompted some profit‑taking and explains part of today's share weakness. Guidance in Press Release

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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