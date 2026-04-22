Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880,097 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $271,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.4%

PG stock opened at $142.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.21 and a 200 day moving average of $148.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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