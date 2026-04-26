Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 18,194 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,650 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of Ball worth $14,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 4,236.8% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Ball by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 802 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, SVP Fauze Villatoro bought 1,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $100,055.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 13,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $888,818.78. The trade was a 12.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $710,275.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,118.36. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ball's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ball and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.33.

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About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

See Also

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