Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 52,763 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. $SCSC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC - Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,593 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 52,763 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.61% of ScanSource worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2,835.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,756 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 274,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,267 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,947 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 389,915 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 154,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $873.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $46.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.20). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $766.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $782.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $137,351.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,653,105.68. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis bought 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at $872,713.60. The trade was a 31.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ScanSource from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ScanSource has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCSC

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc is a global provider of technology products and solutions designed to help businesses enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. The company specializes in the distribution of point-of-sale (POS) systems, barcode and data capture devices, networking and communications equipment, and value-added software and cloud services. By combining hardware, software and professional services, ScanSource supports channel partners in delivering end-to-end solutions across multiple industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare and logistics.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource has built a broad international footprint, serving customers throughout North, Central and South America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

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