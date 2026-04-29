Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 67,338 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR - Free Report) by 428.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,052 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 67,338 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.14% of Structure Therapeutics worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 530.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 39.1% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,078 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $129,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Structure Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

GPCR stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $94.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of -1.17.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Structure Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Structure Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Structure Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here