Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,173 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $16,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $717.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50-day moving average is $700.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.02. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $333.33 and a 1-year high of $748.14.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $946.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Curtiss-Wright's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright's payout ratio is presently 7.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total value of $1,669,169.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,536.14. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,126.72. The trade was a 19.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 22,717 shares of company stock worth $14,533,791 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $718.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial set a $603.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $677.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

See Also

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