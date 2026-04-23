Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,657 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,308 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $75,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 994 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,293,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company's stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,957,998.01. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $3,387,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,940,750. This represents a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,540 shares of company stock worth $34,274,055. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $367.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.55 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $355.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report).

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