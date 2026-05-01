Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,849 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Generac were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,927 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $313,619,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,138,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $355,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,947,332 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $326,003,000 after purchasing an additional 128,439 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,104,362 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $184,870,000 after purchasing an additional 189,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,337 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,825,000 after purchasing an additional 536,732 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE GNRC opened at $259.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.78. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $259.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Generac's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and guidance lift: GNRC reported Q1 revenue of ~$1.06B and non‑GAAP EPS of $1.80, ahead of Street estimates, and raised its 2026 revenue outlook (mid‑to‑high teens growth) on stronger commercial & data‑center demand. GlobeNewswire GlobeNewswire

Quarterly beat and guidance lift: GNRC reported Q1 revenue of ~$1.06B and non‑GAAP EPS of $1.80, ahead of Street estimates, and raised its 2026 revenue outlook (mid‑to‑high teens growth) on stronger commercial & data‑center demand. GlobeNewswire Positive Sentiment: Data‑center/C&I momentum and backlog: Management cited a growing data‑center backlog (reported commentary and order metrics) and stronger commercial & industrial (C&I) execution as the engine behind higher sales and margin expansion. This underpins near‑term revenue visibility. Reuters Reuters

Data‑center/C&I momentum and backlog: Management cited a growing data‑center backlog (reported commentary and order metrics) and stronger commercial & industrial (C&I) execution as the engine behind higher sales and margin expansion. This underpins near‑term revenue visibility. Reuters Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases: TD Cowen bumped its PT to $285 (buy) and JPMorgan raised its PT to $267 (overweight), providing institutional validation for the earnings beat and data‑center exposure. The Fly The Fly TickerReport TickerReport

Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases: TD Cowen bumped its PT to $285 (buy) and JPMorgan raised its PT to $267 (overweight), providing institutional validation for the earnings beat and data‑center exposure. The Fly TickerReport Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary — “tricky trade”: Analysts and commentators note the company’s strong results and AI/data‑center upside but call the stock a tricky trade after a large run‑up; some recommend pausing new positions. Seeking Alpha: Tricky Trade Seeking Alpha

Market commentary — “tricky trade”: Analysts and commentators note the company’s strong results and AI/data‑center upside but call the stock a tricky trade after a large run‑up; some recommend pausing new positions. Seeking Alpha Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call highlights and transcript available — useful for tracking management’s cadence on backlog conversion, channel cadence, and margin targets. Watch the call color for cadence versus one‑time items. Yahoo Finance Yahoo Finance

Earnings call highlights and transcript available — useful for tracking management’s cadence on backlog conversion, channel cadence, and margin targets. Watch the call color for cadence versus one‑time items. Yahoo Finance Negative Sentiment: Valuation & macro risk: GNRC’s multiple is elevated (high P/E and recent share rally). Commentators warn downside if macro demand softens or if data‑center orders slow — a key risk given reliance on C&I execution to sustain growth. Seeking Alpha: Valuation Concerns Seeking Alpha

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Generac from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Generac

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 24,362 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total transaction of $5,739,930.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,321,451.02. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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