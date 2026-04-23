Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,611 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 30,320 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $43,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 75.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 233.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $868,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.27, for a total transaction of $4,891,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,932,094. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total value of $812,599.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,217.32. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 51,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,828,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer cut Rockwell Automation from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Rockwell Automation to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $406.67.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $407.59 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $382.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.14 and a fifty-two week high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Further Reading

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