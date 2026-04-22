Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,539 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 39,971 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.11% of McDonald's worth $247,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Financial Plan Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is launching a refreshed value menu with $3 and sub-$3 items intended to drive traffic and frequency; Wall Street commentary (UBS/MarketWatch) says the move reinforces McDonald’s value advantage and could boost transactions. Read More.

McDonald’s is launching a refreshed value menu with $3 and sub-$3 items intended to drive traffic and frequency; Wall Street commentary (UBS/MarketWatch) says the move reinforces McDonald’s value advantage and could boost transactions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets detail what’s on the expanded value lineup, which should support low-end traffic and share gains if it converts light spenders. Read More.

Multiple outlets detail what’s on the expanded value lineup, which should support low-end traffic and share gains if it converts light spenders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: KeyBanc trimmed its price target to $345 but kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in the long-term thesis while acknowledging 2026 volatility. Read More.

KeyBanc trimmed its price target to $345 but kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in the long-term thesis while acknowledging 2026 volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains around a “Hold/Average” stance heading into earnings; investors will watch same-store-sales, margin commentary and promotion cadence. Read More.

Analyst consensus remains around a “Hold/Average” stance heading into earnings; investors will watch same-store-sales, margin commentary and promotion cadence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings guides and previews are circulating—expect single-digit EPS growth forecasts and heavy analyst focus on promotions vs. margin trade-offs. Read More.

Pre-earnings guides and previews are circulating—expect single-digit EPS growth forecasts and heavy analyst focus on promotions vs. margin trade-offs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp and other outlets have lowered short-term expectations for MCD, flagging a more volatile 2026 outlook that pressures the stock. Read More.

KeyCorp and other outlets have lowered short-term expectations for MCD, flagging a more volatile 2026 outlook that pressures the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed sales and same-store sales forecasts amid signs of softer March demand, warning Q1 profit may come in slightly below estimates—creates downside risk to guidance and consensus. Read More.

Jefferies trimmed sales and same-store sales forecasts amid signs of softer March demand, warning Q1 profit may come in slightly below estimates—creates downside risk to guidance and consensus. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage (Barron's, Yahoo) highlights the risk of diminishing returns from heavy promotions: value can drive traffic but may compress margins if sustained. Read More.

Coverage (Barron's, Yahoo) highlights the risk of diminishing returns from heavy promotions: value can drive traffic but may compress margins if sustained. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro warnings (Goldman Sachs) about near-term consumer weakness add to caution that promotions may be necessary but costly. Read More.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $854,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,699.50. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,200. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,657 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,307. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald's from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald's from $354.00 to $345.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on McDonald's from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $301.55 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $318.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.95. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $283.47 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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